ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man faces assault charges after punching a woman in the head on a South Clinton Avenue sidewalk early Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers were called to the 800 block of South Clinton Avenue for the report of a female that had been assaulted. Once at the location, officers found a woman in her 20s that had been punched in the head by a male. She was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the incident occurred outside on a city sidewalk.

A 37-year-old city resident was quickly arrested and taken into custody for assault in the third degree. Police say the man had two active warrants from the City of Rochester.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.