Rochester man charged with arson in connection to downtown riots on May 30 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fired Department announced an arrest Tuesday in connection to civil unrest that occurred downtown back in May 2020.

Officials from the RFD arson task force said a 20 year-old man was charged with first degree riot, second degree assault, and third degreed criminal mischief.

Authorities say RFD was responding to a number of fires in the area of Public Safety Building downtown on May 30, 2020 when firefighters encountered the suspect and a large, disorderly group around 7 p.m. near Court Street.

According to investigators, the suspect is currently at Monroe County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester that day ended with vehicles on fire, tear gas deployed, police cars being vandalized, widespread looting around the city, and more.

Protesters have started to flip vehicles in the parking lot across the street of the Public Safety Building. (📸: @JoshNavarroTV) #ROC pic.twitter.com/occwe5VsUK — News 8 WROC (@News_8) May 30, 2020

2nd car on fire helicopter in the sky @News_8 pic.twitter.com/E5thHh4ufU — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 30, 2020

