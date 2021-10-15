Rochester man charged in brutal hatchet murder pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joseph Rivera, 21, accused of attacking Heather Majors with a hatchet earlier in July and stabbing her to death, pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

An examination conducted by Rochester’s Major Crimes Investigators showed that the victim was stabbed 30 or more times, and succumbed to her injuries a few months later at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rivera was being held in Monroe County Jail when he was released unbeknownst to authorities thanks to the implementation of the new “Less is More” law.

The Rochester man is held without bail. He faces a second-degree murder charge.