Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder, manslaughter in death of 3-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first degree manslaughter and second degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child.

On Sunday, the Rochester Police Department arrested and charged Anthony Love for the death of Kei’mere Marshall.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a home on Avenue C for the report of a child not breaking on July 11. Upon arrival, officers found 3-year-old Marshall unresponsive.

The Rochester Fire Department performed CPR and Marshall was taken to the Unity Rochester Medical Center. He was later transferred to a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The 3-year-old was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. According to RPD, during his hospital stay, he was found to have multiple injuries. On July 14, Marshall succumbed to his injured and died.

“It is alleged in the criminal complaint that Love subjected Marshall to physical abuse that resulted in the victim sustaining numerous serious physical injuries. Those injuries ultimately led to Kei’mere Marshall’s death,” a statement by RPD reads.

Love was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned Monday morning. He is currently on parole until 2025 from a 2016 robbery conviction. Love was denied bail and his next court date is August 21.

Court paperwork:

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.