ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man received multiple chargers after a stolen pistol was found in his truck, according to New York State Police.

On Friday just before 2 p.m., New York State Troopers started a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation on Jefferson Avenue.

Rochester resident Byron L. Neal, 23, left the scene of the traffic stop and was taken into custody by NYSP after a brief pursuit.

According to NYSP, Neal was found to have a stolen .10mm Glock 20 pistol. Troopers say the pistol was found loaded with a live round in the chamber.

(Photo provided by New York State Police)

Neal was charged with the following:

Criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree

Troopers say Neal was taken to Monroe County Jail. He currently awaits centralized arraignment, set to happen Saturday morning.