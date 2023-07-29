ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man received multiple chargers after a stolen pistol was found in his truck, according to New York State Police.
On Friday just before 2 p.m., New York State Troopers started a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Ram for a traffic violation on Jefferson Avenue.
Rochester resident Byron L. Neal, 23, left the scene of the traffic stop and was taken into custody by NYSP after a brief pursuit.
According to NYSP, Neal was found to have a stolen .10mm Glock 20 pistol. Troopers say the pistol was found loaded with a live round in the chamber.
Neal was charged with the following:
- Criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree
- Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree
Troopers say Neal was taken to Monroe County Jail. He currently awaits centralized arraignment, set to happen Saturday morning.