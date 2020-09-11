Rochester man charged for ‘attacking officers with laser’ during protest for Daniel Prude

Protesters face off with Rochester police, on September 5, 2020, on the fourth night of protest following the release of video showing the death of Daniel Prude. – Prude, a 41-year-old African American who had mental health issues, died of asphyxiation after police arrested him on March 23, 2020, in Rochester. (Photo by Maranie R. STAAB / AFP) (Photo by MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person is facing federal charges connected to Daniel Prude protests in Rochester.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Friday that 32-year-old Kyle Bradley Davis was arrested and charged with civil disorder for his alleged role in during the porotests.

According to federal officials, “surveillance cameras captured the defendant pointing green lasers at three uniformed RPD officers and four uniformed New York State Police Troopers, who were positioned in the area to control the crowd and prevent a breach of the barricades. The victim officers experienced a temporary loss of sight as a result of being hit with the laser, which impeded and interfered with their ability to carry out their assigned duties.

“As officers began to approach the defendant and an officer told him to stop in order to detain him, Davis yelled loudly that he did not trust the police officer one bit and then ran south on South Fitzhugh Street. An officer gave chase and tackled the defendant in area of 218 South Fitzhugh Street. Davis pushed himself up, stood up, and attempted to pull away, but was taken into custody. After the arrest, a black laser was recovered from the defendant’s front sweatshirt pocket.”

“Simply put, those individuals who seek to injure law enforcement officers with dangerous devices such as lasers, explosives, projectiles, or anything else will face federal prosecution,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “While free speech is protected, a violent free-for-all aimed at law enforcement—or anyone else — is not.”

As a result of the arrest, the arresting officer sustained a fractured orbital bone and a laceration under his left eye, and continues to suffer from blurry vision in his left eye. The arresting officer was taken to the hospital where he received medical treatment, including seven stitches, federal officials say.

Wednesday, Kennedy announced two men were arrested and charged in connection to Saturday’s protest.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March, but news of the incident didn’t come to light until September 2, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, and other command staff within the department, have since announced their retirements.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday. This page will serve to document those protests.