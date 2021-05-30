Rochester man charged after a triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after a triple shooting Saturday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 36-year-old Theron Robinson was arrested after three men were shot on Salina Street.

On Saturday, officers responded to the area for the report of a person shot and upon arrival, found two victims who were both transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. A 42-year-old Rochester man is in critical but stable condition. Another 34-year-old Rochester man was also found, he is in stable condition.

A third victim, a 42-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital during the investigation. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is also in stable condition.

Robinson was charged with Assault in the first degree, two counts of Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.