ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested and charged with arson.

Police say after 46-year-old Bruce Lee threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied multi-use building on Lyell Avenue on May 18.

Officials say Lee threw the device after an argument he had with the store owner.

Lee is charged with first degree arson and is being held in the Monroe County Jail.