Rochester man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint near Hague St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old resident was hospitalized following a robbery at gun point near Hague Street in Rochester around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say the victim was approached by the suspect(s) in the 500 block of Hague Street and robbed at gunpoint. The male was assaulted and shot at but was not struck by gunfire.

According to authorities, the unidentified victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to call 911.

