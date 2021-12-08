Rochester man arrested on gun, drug charges after chase with state police trooper

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of State Police Communications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 43-year-old male resident faces several weapon and drug charges following a pursuit by state police on Buffalo Road Tuesday.

State Police made contact with Sharell Brown of Rochester around 9:40 p.m. on Mount Read Boulevard to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities say the driver accelerated away after refusing to show identification.

According to police, the suspect turned southbound into Glide Street and crashed into an oncoming vehicle after running a red light. The chasing trooper placed Brown in custody with no further incident.

Brown was found in possession of a loaded revolver, metal knuckles, an extendable baton and 14.5 grams of cocaine among other white, unknown powders.

Courtesy of State Police

The two people involved in the vehicle crash were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The 43-year-old was charged with the following offenses:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree
  • Obstruction of governmental administration
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second and third degree
  • Unlawful fleeing

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on December 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Rochester City Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss