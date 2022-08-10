ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm.

USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also said he has been convicted five times previously — in 1998, 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2011 — on drug and gun charges. They say that these previous convictions mean he is legally prohibited from possessing any kind of firearm

USAO says that on August 2nd, a Rochester Police officer saw a blue car, a Nissan Sentra that had been a part of an officer bulletin, at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Avenue. This Nissan is alleged to have been involved with two shootings in Rochester.

The officer called backup, and approached the car in a parking lot — which was suspected to have Harris inside, according to the bulletin — when officers say Harris ran, despite being told to stop. When apprehended, officers say he resisted, which is when they alleged that the officer cut his arm.

Inside the blue Nissan, officers say they found a 9mm pistol and 31 rounds.

The maximum sentence for his current charges in 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He first appeared in court in August and is due back on September 15.