ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in Virginia following a car crash that left him and three other people injured, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a gas station for the report of two people passed out in a car. They saw suspected drugs and paraphernalia inside the car. The driver became conscious and drove away, almost hitting the two deputies.

After a chase, the driver crashed the car into multiple vehicles. Four people — including the driver and the passenger in the fleeing vehicle — were injured. A deputy was also hospitalized after he was bitten by a dog that was inside the fleeing car.

During the investigation, deputies determined the car was stolen from somewhere in New York. The driver provided false information to the deputies.

27-year-old Justin Connor was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated, two counts of assault on law enforcement, giving false identity to law enforcement, obstructing justice, eluding, driving without a license, and larceny: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Connor was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is held on no bond. More charges may be pending. The passenger inside the vehicle driven by Connor currently has no charges.