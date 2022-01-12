Rochester man arrested in the Town of Ogden for robbery

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Ogden Police Department arrested a Rochester man Wednesday, after an early morning robbery.

Officials say around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday an officer responded to a residence on Manitou Road for the report of a residential burglary in progress.

The residents reported a suspect entered their home while they were sleeping. The suspect woke a victim and forced the victim to turn over jewelry and valuables. Another victim was awakened and attempted to intervene. The suspect shoved the two victims to the floor, injuring one. The suspect then fled the residence on foot.

Investigators say officers, deputies and the K9 Unit from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect approximately one mile from the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities Rochester resident Blair Thomas, 37, was arrested for burglary in the first degree. robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, assault in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

Thomas has been arraigned in the Ogden Justice Court. Due to his appearance history, prior violent felony conviction, and alleged violent nature of this crime, he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail/$150,000 secured bond $250,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Ogden Court on a later date.