ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man wanted on an outstanding warrant in Texas was arrested on child porn charges, federal officials announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, Joseph Perez was arrested and charged by a criminal complaint with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Authorities say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from Twitter in December 2020 that Perez uploaded four images of suspected child porn to Twitter. In March 2021 NCMEC received a similar tip from Instagram.

Officials say on November 5, 2021, the New York State Police executed a search warrant at Perez’s Avenue D residence where several electronic devices were seized and a forensic analysis found roughly 125 videos of child porn on a mobile phone.

According to federal prosecutors, at the time of his arrest, investigators discovered an active warrant for Perez’s arrest out of Potter County, Texas where he was charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.