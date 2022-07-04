GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested for a Gates shooting that took place Sunday evening, Gates Police said.

At around 7 p.m. on July 3, officers say they responded to the 200 block of Fox Run where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

Gates police describe the victim as uncooperative, saying that he did not want to provide details of the incident or receive assistance from police.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gates police say they located several spent gunshot rounds near the victim’s location, and spoke to several witnesses.

They say a male suspect — ultimately identified as 26-year-old Carey Bradley — was running down the street openly firing a handgun at the victim while several people, including children, were outside nearby.

Multiple shots were fired, officials say.

Bradley fled the scene in a white BMW, which officers say they were able to obtain a license plate number for.

With assistance from local law enforcement an New York State Police, Bradley was located in Rochester, where he was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest Bradley was found to have a handgun that appeared to be stolen from Georgia, officials say.

Bradley was charged with the felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, the felony reckless endangerment in the first degree, and the misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.