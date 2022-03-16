GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates police officials announced Wednesday that a Rochester man is facing charges in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.

Authorities 50-year-old Sean Landers is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree auto stripping.

Police say Landers was arrested around 12 p.m. Monday on Craig Street in the City of Rochester. They say he was identified as a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Bill Grays restaurant on Buffalo Road in Gates on March 1.

Landers was arraigned in Gates Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $10,000 bail, $100,000 bond.

Officials say Landers is currently on probation for petit larceny stemming from a previous arrest in the Town of Parma for a converter theft.