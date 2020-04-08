1  of  75
Rochester man arrested in connection with triple shooting

Crime

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in connection with a triple shooting that happened on Sunday according to the Rochester Police Department.

36-year-old Tyrell Bradley was arrested and charged with:

  • criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • reckless endangerment in the first degree

On Sunday, RPD officers responded to 413 Lyell Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a male with gunshot wounds to his upper body while at the same time, a vehicle was fleeing the scene.

AMR transported the victim to the University of Rochester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries according to RPD. While securing the scene, two additional makes arrived by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital. Both of those males suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The driver of the vehicle that left the scene, fled into a city residence nearby and was apprehended by officers. During an investigation, police found a loaded handgun and illegal narcotics.

The investigation into these shootings continues. Bradley was booked into the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.

