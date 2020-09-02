Rochester man arrested in connection to gunshots through WHEC, Bubble Fusion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in connection to incident last month where the windows of WHEC and Bubble Fusion were shattered.

28-year-old Darnell Berry was arrested and charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and first degree reckless endangerment.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two groups were exchanging gunfire on East Avenue overnight on Saturday, August 15 through early Sunday. RPD said several bullets hit and shattered windows in the neighboring businesses.

No one was injured at either location.

