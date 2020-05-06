Rochester man arrested in connection to February double shooting, one in custody for fleeing police

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Rochester man arrested in connection to February double shooting, one in custody for fleeing police

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is in custody in connection to a double shooting that happened on Pulaski Street in February. An adult female and adult male both sustained shots to the upper body and were taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

A follow-up investigation by Patrol Section Investigations revealed that the suspect was 27-year-old Keion Pendleton, a city resident.

On May 1, members of the Tatical Unit located Pendleton in a vehicle and attempted to stop him. Pendleton fled the police and hit a curb on Dewey Street. He and one other suspect then ran from officers and were not located that night.

The other suspect was identified as Keion’s brother Keith Pendleton, 26, of Rochester.

On May 5, members of the Tactical Unit once again located both suspects at a residence on Ferncliffe Drive. Clinton Section officers and SWAT personnel surrounded the home and both were safely taken into custody.

Keion was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the second degree, Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. Officials say he is a parole absconder from a prior weapons conviction.

Keith was charged with Unlawful Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, Resisting Arrest, and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident from the incident on May 1. He is also charged with Hindering Prosecution in the first degree.

The two were booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned at a later date in the Rochester City Court.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss