Rochester man arrested in connection to February double shooting, one in custody for fleeing police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is in custody in connection to a double shooting that happened on Pulaski Street in February. An adult female and adult male both sustained shots to the upper body and were taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.

A follow-up investigation by Patrol Section Investigations revealed that the suspect was 27-year-old Keion Pendleton, a city resident.

On May 1, members of the Tatical Unit located Pendleton in a vehicle and attempted to stop him. Pendleton fled the police and hit a curb on Dewey Street. He and one other suspect then ran from officers and were not located that night.

The other suspect was identified as Keion’s brother Keith Pendleton, 26, of Rochester.

On May 5, members of the Tactical Unit once again located both suspects at a residence on Ferncliffe Drive. Clinton Section officers and SWAT personnel surrounded the home and both were safely taken into custody.

Keion was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the second degree, Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. Officials say he is a parole absconder from a prior weapons conviction.

Keith was charged with Unlawful Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree, Resisting Arrest, and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident from the incident on May 1. He is also charged with Hindering Prosecution in the first degree.

The two were booked into the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned at a later date in the Rochester City Court.

