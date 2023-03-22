ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested in Batavia on Monday night following a standoff with police at an apartment house on Walnut Street, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Police say that the tenant of the residence called 911 in an attempt to remove 34-year-old Anthony Armstrong, Jr. from his home. Officers then said that Armstrong barricaded himself inside another apartment and held the tenant against their will.

According to police, Armstrong made threats to harm himself and made the victim fear for their safety. Armstrong then damaged property and refused to let the victim call for help. Other tenants were evacuated and neighbors were told to shelter in place

After officers tried and failed to negotiate, the victim was able to escape through a window and was brought to safety. After repeated attempts to get Armstrong to surrender, police said that he was arrested and evaluated at a nearby hospital.

Armstrong was taken to Genesee County Jail and was charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and criminal mischief.