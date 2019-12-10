Rochester man arrested for stealing credit card and coins worth over $3,000

43-year-old Donald Samuels was arrested and charged with felony Grand larceny in the third and fourth degree on Dec. 5, 2019.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rochester man on felony larceny charges for allegedly stealing credit cards and coins.

On December 5, investigators arrested 43-year-old Donald Samuels for allegedly stealing credit cards and collectible coins valued at over $3,000 from a person residing on Avrill Road.

Samuels was charged with grand larceny in the third and fourth degree.

The alleged theft happened sometimes between November 12 and December 5. Investigators later recovered most of the stolen coins from a pawn shop in Greece.

Samuels was later arraigned and held on bail of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.