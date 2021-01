VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rochester man for shoplifting at Eastview Mall on Saturday.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jesus Hernandez had stolen $248 worth of merchandise from Von Maur.

“While being taken into custody Hernandez was subsequently charged with resisting arrest,” the OCSD said.

Hernandez was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Victor Town Court to answer the charges.