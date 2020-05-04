Rochester man arrested for selling crack cocaine in Bath, released without bail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael “Knuckles” Clemons Jr. of Rochester was arrested on a Superior Court indictment warrant for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the Village of Bath in June 2019.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Clemons, a twice-convicted felon, “was the top of a very large and ongoing narcotics distribution organization” based out of Rochester that sent dealers into Steuben and Livingston County, primarily the Village of Bath.

Clemons has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies.

Clemons was released without bail, according to the police department.