Rochester man arrested for producing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing charges and a minimum of 15 years in prison after officials found child pornography in his home.

Jeremy Hernandez, 30, is charged by criminal complaint with producing child pornography.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children filed a complaint after an electronic service provider notified them that a user had uploaded child pornography to a blog on the platform.

New York State Police then identified and located Hernandez, and searched his home.

They found two of his cell phones. Images and videos on the phones showed Hernandez sexually abusing a minor under 13 years old multiple times between 2017 and 2019.

The child has been identified and located.

Hernandez is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 13.