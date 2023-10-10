ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Police have made an arrest after a woman was found shot to death outside her workplace on September 30.

47-year-old Malik Black of Rochester was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Jessica Romich, 47, as she was leaving her business at 12 Pixley Industrial Parkway.

Black is currently on parole for second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

He was arraigned in Gates Town Court and sent to Monroe County jail with no bail. Gates Police said additional charges may be considered by a Grand Jury.

