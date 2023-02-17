ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for his alleged involvement in multiple larcenies that took place in Gates and Lima.

On March 17, 2022, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle containing a large number of tools was stolen from a driveway on West Main Street in the Village of Lima.

Investigators identified 44-year-old Christopher Horr as the suspect, saying that Horr allegedly stole a vehicle from the Town of Gates, abandoned it in Lima, and then stole another vehicle while in Lima.

Deputies say that the stolen vehicle from Lima was found in Rochester. After conducting a search at Horr’s home, investigators found the tools from the vehicle. Investigators then continued to search for Horr.

On December 2, 2022, deputies received a call about another larceny on West Main Street in Lima — this time from a vehicle. The homeowner said that an unknown man was parked in her driveway, then rammed her vehicle to get out of the driveway.

Investigators said that multiple items, including a shotgun, were stolen from the vehicle. Deputies then responded to multiple larcenies that occurred throughout the Village of Lima The vehicle used in the larceny was found in Honeoye Falls and was reported stolen from Webster.

Once again, Horr was identified as a suspect. He was arrested in Rochester in December 2022. Livingston County sheriffs took custody of him at Monroe County Jail and he was transported to Livingston County Jail.

Horr faces charges of felony grand larceny in the third and fourth degrees, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, and trespass. He is currently being held without the possibility of bail.