Police: Rochester man arrested for selling crack in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police arrested a Rochester man for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the village.

Melvin Huff, 40, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the third degree.

Huff was already in the Steuben County Jail at the time of his most recent arrest after an April arrest for drug possession.

The Corning Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney’s office assisted the Bath Police Department during the investigation.