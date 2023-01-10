ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Monday evening for menacing a woman with a firearm with children in the home, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Upon arrival, police noticed 24-year-old Jermaine Brunson exit the Central Park location, but then went back inside. RPD said that they were able to safely get the victim and children out of the area before surrounding the suspect.

Police said that Brunson exited and was then arrested without incident. Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.

Brunson faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and was arraigned