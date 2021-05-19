Rochester man arrested for knife point robbery attempt after crash on East Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested for knife point robbery attempt after a crash on East Main Street on Tuesday.

Jason Taylor, 37, was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree and attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Taylor entered Ghost Dog Glass armed with a knife and attempted to rob the store owner. RPD officials said in a release that Taylor was unsuccessful in the robbery and fled the store.

A short time later, police said Taylor stole a vehicle on Mt. Hope Avenue. Officer spotted Taylor with the vehicle on University Avenue and then again on East Main Street.

“As officers were trying to catch up to the stolen vehicle, Taylor struck an un-involved vehicle head-on on Main Street at the Inner Loop.”

He then fled from the vehicle on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter without incident.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle Taylor struck was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Taylor was treated for minor injuries suffered during the accident. Once cleared by the doctors, Taylor was charged for the Monroe Avenue incident.

“Taylor is the suspect in several other knife-point robberies in the city and towns that are still being investigated.”