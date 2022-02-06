Rochester man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department was called to a single-vehicle crash overnight Sunday on Chili Avenue near Ellis Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

According to officials the driver left the road and ended up striking a utility pole and then struck a parked vehicle that was in a driveway.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver was released to the GPD, according to officials.

Officers say the passenger’s name is being withheld as the GPD is in the process of notifying family members.

Authorities identified the driver as 26-year-old Torzell McCloud from Rochester. McCloud was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations.

McCloud was arraigned in Gates Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.