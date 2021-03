ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jetta Moss — the man accused of killing one person and hospitalizing another during a fight on Evergreen Street in February — is due in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 24-year-old Jahlil Greer died after suffering a stab wound to the upper body.

Officials say another victim was also stabbed, but was released from the hospital.

Moss is facing with second degree murder and first degree assault charges.