ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested last week on DWI and weapon charges after a car crash on Buffalo Road, according to the Gates Police Department.

Officers said a vehicle left the road on November 2 and crashed into a sign near Abbotts. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Caleb Miller, failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

Gates police said that the suspect possessed several illegal weapons (Photo/Gates Police Department)

In addition, investigators also said Miller possessed several illegal weapons, including a collapsable nightstick and brass knuckles. He also had several knives and a Ruger 9mm carbine rifle.

Miller was charged with DWI, second and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and several traffic and vehicle violations. He was arraigned and later taken to the Monroe County Jail.