LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested on drunk driving charges after asking a sheriff’s deputy for directions in Livonia, officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

According to police, 53-year-old Daniel Ingraham was driving a motorcycle when he approached a deputy in Livonia around 12:45 a.m. on June 11 and was looking for a local establishment.

Authorities say the deputy suspected Ingraham was under the influence of alcohol and then conducted a standardized field sobriety test. They say Ingraham was subsequently taken into custody for DWI.

Officials from the sheriff’s office say Ingraham took a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.09%.

According to police, Ingraham had two previous DWI-related convictions in 2016 and 2018. They say his driving privileges in New York were also revoked due to those convictions.

Ingraham was charged with felony DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — another felony — and additional traffic violations.

According to the sheriff’s office, due to seven previous felony convictions, Ingraham was remanded to the custody of the sheriff without bail.