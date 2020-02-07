Rochester man arrested for drunk driving a backhoe in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Ogden police made an unusual drunk driving arrest.

A 51-year-old Rochester man is facing charges after refusing a breath test, while driving a backhoe, which was stolen.

Officers responded to the area of Union Street Thursday night in Ogden for the report of the unauthorized use of a John Deere backhoe.

Once on scene, officers located and stopped the backhoe. Officials say the officer suspected the driver was intoxicated.

The driver was arrested for DWI, refused a breath test, and was released on a summons to appear at a later date.

Police say the backhoe was returned to the owner, who chose not to prosecute its unauthorized use.