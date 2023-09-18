ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been accused of attempting to rape a child in the city of Canandaigua last Tuesday, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

It was alleged that 31-year-old Matthew Ranelli was messaging who he believed to be a 14-year-old over the internet. Officers said that he then went to Canandaigua to have sex with the child.

Police said they were made aware of the arrangement and arrested Ranelli. He was charged with second-degree attempted rape.

Ranelli was released on an appearance ticket to return to Canandaigua City Court at another date.