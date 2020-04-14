Rochester man arrested for assaulting police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged after an argument led to him allegedly assaulting a police officer.

22-year-old Tyrone Oliver was charged with second degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to North Clinton Avenue on Friday when a property manager “requested police assistance with a disruptive male who refused to leave his property.” RPD said another male began arguing with the alleged trespasser and while RPD requested both men leave the area, Oliver began swinging his closed fist at at the officer and struck him in the head and face. There was a short foot chance, but he was taken into custody.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at Highland Hospital and released.

Oliver was booking into the Monroe County Jail and arraigned in Rochester City Court.