ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for second-degree arson after setting a fire to an apartment building on Salina Street on Wednesday, according to Lieutenant David Abdoch of the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the report of a male trying to set the building on fire with gasoline. Upon arrival, the crew discovered the fire extended up the stairwell of the building. Along with help from some tenants, the damage was contained to the entrance and some of the stairs. There were no reported injuries.

After investigators determined the fire was intentionally caused by flammable liquids, police were able to apprehend the man who still had a gasoline can in his possession. The suspect lived in the building and his motive is still unknown.

The suspect is currently held in Monroe County jail. There is no official information released on his identity.