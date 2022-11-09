Firefighters responding to the fire at the Rochester Riverside Hotel Wednesday night. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Wednesday on and accused of setting a series of fires in the city, including one at the former Rochester Riverside Hotel.

The three-alarm fire at the former hotel located on East Main Street started shortly after 6:30 p.m. on November 2. Firefighters say the fire took about three hours to get under control, and the first and second floors of the 14-story building were damaged.

Firefighters say the same man set a fire in a vacant building on Mortimer Street earlier in the day. They say he also set two dumpsters on fire at a Family Dollar on Dewey Avenue Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

The suspect has not been publicly named. He is facing multiple arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny charges.