Rochester man arrested for allegedly shooting woman and threatening responding officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested, and a woman is in stable condition after a shooting on Thursday evening in which the man allegedly threatened the responding police officer.

46-year-old William Combs is charged with the assault shooting, menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a officer responded to Chili Avenue for “possibly family trouble call.” Upon arrival, the officer heard a loud argument and went to the home. Combs was inside the home and threatened the offer with a handgun, pointing it at her. She drew her service weapon. Combs threw the gun down and ran out of the house but officers established a perimeter and he was in custody after a brief foot chase.

While officers secured the home,RPD said they learned a 43-year-old woman was shot at least once in the upper body by Combs before they arrived. The woman was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment and according to RPD, is in stable condition.

Combs is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court later Friday morning. “We would like to reassure area residents that this is an isolated incident and the area is safe,” RPD said in a statement.