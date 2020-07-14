Rochester man arrested follow several car break-ins near Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after an investigation into a series of car break-ins and crimes that occurred in and around Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

According the the Rochester Police Department, 35-year-old Wilber Quintana was arrested and charged with the following:

From an incident on February 23, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery : Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, Identity Theft in the second degree, and Petit Larceny stemming from a vehicle break-in

: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, Identity Theft in the second degree, and Petit Larceny stemming from a vehicle break-in From an incident on June 15, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, Identity Theft in the second degree, and Attempted Petit Larceny stemming from a vehicle break-in

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, Identity Theft in the second degree, and Attempted Petit Larceny stemming from a vehicle break-in From an incident on June 24, at 39 Woodward Street: Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Trespass in the second degree, and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree stemming from a burglary on June 24, 2020, at 39 Woodward Street.

According to RPD, while investigating these cases, investigators learned that the Brighton Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer were also investigating similar car break-ins with the same suspect description. Quintana was ultimately arrested by investigators with the MCSO.

Four additional investigations are on-going against Quintana which could lead to additional arrests and charges.

Quintana remains in the Monroe County Jail.