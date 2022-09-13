ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was arrested in Wayne County for the alleged sexual abuse of a child, New York State Police (NYSP) announced Tuesday night.

On September 12, New York State Police in Williamson arrested 37-year-old Michael J. Rivera-Perez. It is alleged that Rivera-Perez subjected a five-year-old girl to unwanted sexual contact at their “formerly shared” residence in the town of Sodus, located in Wayne County.

The victim’s mother notified state troopers of the incident, prompting the investigation, officials said. Troopers also discovered an assault rifle and a high capacity magazine, which were seized.

Rivera-Perez was charged with the felony sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of the felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and the misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment and released on $500 cash bail.