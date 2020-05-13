Rochester man arrested, charged with murder for shooting on Sanders Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man on Sanders Street in March.

26-year-old Tory Aldridge was arrested and charged with second degree murder for the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Norris Jay according to the Rochester Police Department.

On March 8, around 1:10 p.m., RPD said officers responded to Sanders Street for the report of a male found shot inside of a location. Upon arrival, officers found Jay dead from a gunshot wound.

After a two month long investigation RPD announced the arrest of Aldridge on Wednesday. According to RPD, Aldridge and Jay knew each other, but the motive for the crime was not released. Aldridge will be in Rochester City Court on Wednesday morning.

