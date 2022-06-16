LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged following a police chase in the Town of Lima on June 3, members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Bryant Carter Jr. of Rochester was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, obstructing government administration in the second degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, and several traffic violations.

Officials say, on the afternoon of June 3 around 4:45 p.m., Carter was stopped by police for a traffic violation on Lake Avenue. Deputies reportedly discovered that his driving privileges had been suspended in New York and found that Carter had several active warrants out for his arrest.

Once Carter was instructed to exit the vehicle due to the active warrants, he fled from the scene and led police on a short pursuit, according to officials.

During the police chase, the 32-year-old operated his vehicle in a reckless manner, driving into the wrong lane of oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle. Carter was then taken into custody and charged after his vehicle became disabled on Rochester road.

Officials say Carter was arraigned at Livingston County Jail, where he was remanded without bail.