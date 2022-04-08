ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will spend two and a half years in prison after being caught with a gun at the Peace Bridge last year in Buffalo, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 27-year-old Christopher Kendrick was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Friday to serve 30 months in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Kendrick was convicted back in 2011 in a Monroe County Court of third-degree robbery. As a result, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Authorities say on May 11, 2021, while traveling in Buffalo, Kendrick made a turn onto the Peace bridge and entered the Customs and Border Protection passenger processing area.

During a secondary screening of the vehicle, prosecutors say a .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol and ammunition were located in the glove compartment.