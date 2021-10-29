Rochester man arrested after vehicle crashes into home near N. Goodman St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 39-year-old resident was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions after crashing into a house overnight near North Goodman Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the house was occupied at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene of the crash but was later apprehended by police and arrested.

Information on the total damage to the house has not been reported as of now. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the porch of the property.

The occupant of the vehicle was charged with:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle

Driving While Intoxicated

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Multiple additional traffic offenses

Rochester Police continue to investigate this incident.