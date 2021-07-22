Rochester man arrested after suspect with knife steals vehicle in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police say a Rochester man is facing charges after a suspect with a knife stole a vehicle in Irondequoit Wednesday.

Police say the victim met the suspect on a social media app. They say after meeting the suspect in the City of Rochester, the victim went to their home on Brandon Road in Irondequoit where the suspect forcibly stole the victim’s vehicle after displaying a knife.

Officials say the victim’s vehicle was later located on Phelps Avenue in the City of Rochester and was occupied when it was located.

Police say 26-year-old Mark Hathaway was arrested and charged with:

First degree robbery

Third degree grand larceny

Fourth degree grand larceny

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Hathaway was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.