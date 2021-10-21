Rochester man arrested after stolen vehicle police chase in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested following a stolen vehicle police chase through Livingston County, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Romualdo Sing-Lazaro is facing multiple charges, including third degree felony criminal posession of stolen property, in addition to numerous violations of vehicle and traffic laws.

Police say it was shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Communication Bureau was advised of a stolen vehicle pursuit on State Route 36 near the border of Steuben and Livingston Counties.

Officials say deputies deployed stop sticks in the Town of Groveland to disable the suspect vehicle. After that, Sing-Lazaro was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, police say Sing-Lazaro had stolen the vehicle from the City of Rochester, where the Rochester Police Department had pending charges against him. Authorities also discovered Sing-Lazaro had an active warrant out of the Greece Police Department.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Sing-Lazaro was turned over to RPD to face stolen vehicle charges, and then was turned back over to LCSO for the additional charges.

Authorities say he was late released on his recognizance to return to court at a later date.