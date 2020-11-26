Rochester man arrested after shooting on Henion Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been arrested after shooting another Rochester man on Wednesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Henion Street for gunshots fire around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned a 36-year-old man was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

During their initial response, the officers were able to arrest and charge 24-year-old Bryce Jones who was attempting to free the area. The officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession.

Jones was charged with second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.