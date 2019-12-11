Rochester man arrested after police chase

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — New York State Police arrested a Rochester man after a traffic stop led to a car chase on Tuesday.

28-year-old Samuel Reyes was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs, false impersonation, unlawful fleeing, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations.

According to police, at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, State Police attempted to stop Reyes for a violation on Joseph Avenue.

Reyes then attempted to flee from the trooper and struck another vehicle from behind.

He fled on foot and troopers took him into custody on Weaver Street.

The investigation is ongoing.