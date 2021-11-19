U-Haul driver arrested after police chase, crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing charges after leading police on a chase and crashing a U-Haul vehicle Thursday night in the city.

New York State Police officials say 33-year-old Michael DeJesus is charged with reckless driving, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, aggravated unlicesenced operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and unlawful fleeing from police in the third degree.

Officials say state police attempted to stop the U-Haul on I-390 in Rochester for a traffic violation just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the vehicle initially pulled over for the trooper, but as the trooper approached the vehicle, the operator failed to comply and sped off.

Police say the U-Haul operator traversed multiple city streets while being pursued by troopers. Officials say during the pursuit, the operator pulled over briefly and an unknown man fled from the vehicle.

They say the driver then sped off again until ultimately losing control and chasing into a tree in the area of Sheldon Terrace and Stanfield Terrace.

Authorities say the driver then fled off on foot.

During the investigation, troopers located paperwork belonging to DeJesus, and also a cell phone with a picture of himself on the lock screen.

Troopers were then able to locate DeJesus in the area and he was subsequently arrested, officials say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing in regards to identifying the passenger who fled.

